New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $143,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,959,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 24,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $243.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

