Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

SCHD opened at $69.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

