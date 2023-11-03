Steward Financial Group LLC Takes $37,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 5.8 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.