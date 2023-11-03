Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.