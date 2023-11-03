Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.06. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

