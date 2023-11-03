New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $179,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $313.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.