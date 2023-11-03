First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

