Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $326.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.98 and a 52-week high of $363.19.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $10,263,989. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.