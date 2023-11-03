Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $122,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $818.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $822.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock worth $29,401,642. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.