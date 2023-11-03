Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.49 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,641 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.56 and a 200-day moving average of $176.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

