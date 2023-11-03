Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.70.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

EL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.