Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

