Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 132.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

