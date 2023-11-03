Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.4% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 509,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $118.50 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.