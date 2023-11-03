Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,640 shares of company stock worth $32,552,820. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $250.36 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 198.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.11 and its 200 day moving average is $228.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

