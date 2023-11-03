Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys Shares of 465 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

