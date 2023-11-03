Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.