Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,068 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Southern stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

