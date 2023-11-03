Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 208 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,755.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.92 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,015.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,860.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,256.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

