BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $653.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

