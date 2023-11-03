CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.