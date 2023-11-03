General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

