Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 839 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

