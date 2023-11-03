New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 5,550 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,473. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.