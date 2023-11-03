Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,803,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $194,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

