HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VTV opened at $137.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

