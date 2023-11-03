IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $419.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $354.81 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

