Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $247.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $151.34 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.