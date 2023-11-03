Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $33,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $69.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

