IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $190.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.84. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

