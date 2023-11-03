Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $6.38 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $165.90 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

