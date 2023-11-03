Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 100 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IJH opened at $242.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

