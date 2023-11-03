Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

