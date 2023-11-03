New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,548 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $118,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
