New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,019 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Southern worth $125,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,353 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

