Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Fortinet worth $90,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Down 22.2 %

FTNT opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock worth $3,056,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

