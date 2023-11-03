Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2,063.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $389.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.