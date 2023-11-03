New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $756.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.85.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.