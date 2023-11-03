Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Revolve Group worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVLV. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 307.7% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $13.35 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVLV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

