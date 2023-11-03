Truist Financial Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $70.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 548,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.