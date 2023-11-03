Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

