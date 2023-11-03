abrdn plc Has $30.18 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $30,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 6.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 55.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 234.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

