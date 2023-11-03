Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $9.13 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $246.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $264.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

