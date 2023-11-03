Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-5.70 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $229.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

