Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading Up 6.2% on Strong Earnings

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $115.47 and last traded at $115.21. Approximately 990,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,880,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.52.

The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

