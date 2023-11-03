Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 99.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 445.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Corteva Stock Up 3.8 %

Corteva stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $68.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

