New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,932 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $110,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,659,811. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

