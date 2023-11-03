New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,659,811. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:EW opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.