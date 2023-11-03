Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,649 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $218.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average is $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.