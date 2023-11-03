Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,162 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 182,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.